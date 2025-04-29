Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 28 of 36]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Seaman Edward Jacome 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    An E/A-18G Growler from the “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, May 3, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Edward Jacome)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 04:21
    Photo ID: 9012472
    VIRIN: 250503-N-ET289-1012
    Resolution: 4980x3320
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 36 of 36], by SN Edward Jacome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Sailor Demonstrates A Fire Extinguisher Agent Test During General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Sailors Participate In General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Sailors Participate in a General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Sailors Participate in a General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Sailors Participate in a General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Sailors Participate in a General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Sailors Participate in a General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Sailors Prepare Food
    Nimitz Sailor Prepares Galley Food
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Sailor Prepares Galley Food
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download