Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 flies near the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, May 3, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)