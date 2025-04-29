Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sailors Participate In General Quarters Drill [Image 17 of 36]

    Nimitz Sailors Participate In General Quarters Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors participate in a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Philippine Sea, May 1, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 04:21
    Photo ID: 9012460
    VIRIN: 250501-N-NX635-1032
    Resolution: 7368x5263
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
