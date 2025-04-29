Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 prepares to land on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, May 3, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tomas R. Valdes)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 04:21
|Photo ID:
|9012463
|VIRIN:
|250502-N-EJ277-1036
|Resolution:
|5123x3415
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
