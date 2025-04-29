Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sailor Prepares Galley Food

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Franklyn Guage 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Hunter Carlson, from Cincinnati, Ohio, prepares food in the galley aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, May 3, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Franklyn M. Guage)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 04:21
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    TAGS

    Galley
    Nimitz
    Underway
    Deployment

