Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Hunter Carlson, from Cincinnati, Ohio, prepares food in the galley aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, May 3, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Franklyn M. Guage)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 04:21
|Photo ID:
|9012474
|VIRIN:
|250503-N-IP140-1023
|Resolution:
|3515x2343
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Sailor Prepares Galley Food [Image 36 of 36], by SA Franklyn Guage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.