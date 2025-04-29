Nimitz Sailor Prepares Galley Food

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Hunter Carlson, from Cincinnati, Ohio, prepares food in the galley aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, May 3, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Franklyn M. Guage)