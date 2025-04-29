Sailors practice applying tourniquets during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Philippine Sea, May 1, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 04:21
|Photo ID:
|9012468
|VIRIN:
|250501-N-XK462-1419
|Resolution:
|4259x2839
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Sailors Participate in a General Quarters Drill [Image 36 of 36], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.