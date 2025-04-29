Nimitz Sailors Participate in a General Quarters Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors participate in a general quarters drill in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Philippine Sea, May 1, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)