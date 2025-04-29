Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

An E/A-18G Growler from the “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, May 3, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Edward Jacome)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 04:21
|Photo ID:
|9012475
|VIRIN:
|250503-N-ET289-1013
|Resolution:
|4904x3269
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
