From left, Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Zamora Clark and Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Javion Watson, from Atlanta, Georgia, plates meals in the galley aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, May 3, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Franklyn M. Guage)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 04:21
|Photo ID:
|9012473
|VIRIN:
|250503-N-IP140-1118
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Sailors Prepare Food [Image 36 of 36], by SA Franklyn Guage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.