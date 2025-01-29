Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250109-D-HX510-1049

A Joint Service Casket Team assigned to Joint Task Force-National Capital Region carries former President Jimmy Carter’s flag draped casket during the departure ceremony for his state funeral at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2025. The honor guard upholds the military’s tradition of honor and respect, facilitating a dignified and secure environment for the state funeral. (DoD photo by Midshipman 1st Class Jarrod A. Schad)