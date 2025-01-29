Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250109-D-HX510-1073

Midshipmen of the United States Naval Academy and U.S. service members watch as a VC-25A aircraft, designated “Special Air Mission 39,” prepares to depart Joint Base Andrews during the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, who was also a Naval Academy graduate, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by Midshipman 1st Class Jarrod A. Schad)