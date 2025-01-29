250109-D-HX510-1080

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Midshipmen of the United States Naval Academy and U.S. service members observe the departure ceremony for the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, who was also a Naval Academy graduate, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by Midshipman 1st Class Jarrod A. Schad)