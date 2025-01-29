250109-D-HX510-1061

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of a Joint Service Cordon and the U.S. Air Force Band await the arrival of former President Jimmy Carter during the departure ceremony for his state funeral at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by Midshipman 1st Class Jarrod A. Schad)