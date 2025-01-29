Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250109-D-HX510-1044

The Presidential flag flies next to the American flag at the departure ceremony for former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by Midshipman 1st Class Jarrod A. Schad)