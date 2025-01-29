250109-D-HX510-1089

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Midshipmen and U.S. service members observe a VC-25A aircraft, designated “Special Airlift Mission 39,” depart Joint Base Andrews carrying the casket of former President Jimmy Carter during the departure ceremony for his state funeral at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, who was also a Naval Academy graduate, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by Midshipman 1st Class Jarrod A. Schad)