250109-D-HX510-1056

A Joint Service Casket Team assigned to Joint Task Force-National Capital Region prepares former President Jimmy Carter’s casket to be loaded onto a VC-25A aircraft, designated “Special Airlift Mission 39,” during the departure ceremony for his state funeral at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2025. The honor guard upholds the military’s tradition of honor and respect, facilitating a dignified and secure environment for the state funeral. (DoD photo by Midshipman 1st Class Jarrod A. Schad)