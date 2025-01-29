Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250109-D-HX510-1068

Service members assigned to Joint Task Force- National Capital Region depart the Joint Base Andrews airfield after completing the departure ceremony at the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2025. The honor guard upholds the military’s tradition of honor and respect, facilitating a dignified and secure environment for the state funeral. (DoD photo by Midshipman 1st Class Jarrod A. Schad)