250109-D-HX510-1034

The hearse transporting former President Jimmy Carter's casket arrives at the departure ceremony for his state funeral at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by Midshipman 1st Class Jarrod A. Schad)