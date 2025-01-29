Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jarrod Schad 

    United States Naval Academy

    A Joint Service Casket Team assigned to Joint Task Force-National Capital Region carries former President Jimmy Carter's flag draped casket during the departure ceremony for his state funeral at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2025. The honor guard upholds the military's tradition of honor and respect, facilitating a dignified and secure environment for the state funeral. (DoD photo by Midshipman 1st Class Jarrod A. Schad)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 14:08
    This work, 250109-D-HX510-1052 [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Jarrod Schad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

