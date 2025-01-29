250109-D-HX510-1078

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Joint Chiefs of Staff observe a VC-25 aircraft, designated “Special Air Mission 39,” preparing to depart Joint Base Andrews during the departure ceremony for former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, who was also a Naval Academy graduate, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by Midshipman 1st Class Jarrod A. Schad)