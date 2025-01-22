All Hand Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. (Jan. 21, 2025) Brig. Gen. John P. Lloyd, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division commander and division engineer, presents Brian Desvignes, a chief program analyst from the NAD Europe District, with a command coin during an all-hands ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn, New York. Desvignes is on a 120-day detail assignment to NAD headquarters to assist the division Resource Management Office with streamlining processes. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel S. Marciniak)