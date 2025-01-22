FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. (Jan. 21, 2025) Gary L. Kehoe, a retired chief security officer formerly with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division, addresses NAD employees during an all-hands ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn, New York. During the event, Kehoe was inducted into the NAD Gallery of Distinguished Civilians after a 26-year federal career, becoming the 26th inductee selected for the honor since the gallery’s inception in the mid-1900s. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel S. Marciniak)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 16:59
|Photo ID:
|8838967
|VIRIN:
|250121-A-ZD845-1144
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, All Hand Awards Ceremony [Image 20 of 20], by Daniel Marciniak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.