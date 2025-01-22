All Hand Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. (Jan. 21, 2025) Gary L. Kehoe, a retired chief security officer formerly with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division, addresses NAD employees during an all-hands ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn, New York. During the event, Kehoe was inducted into the NAD Gallery of Distinguished Civilians after a 26-year federal career, becoming the 26th inductee selected for the honor since the gallery’s inception in the mid-1900s. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel S. Marciniak)