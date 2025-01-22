All Hand Awards Ceremony

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Daniel Marciniak 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division

    FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. (Jan. 21, 2025) Gary L. Kehoe, a retired chief security officer formerly with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division, addresses NAD employees during an all-hands ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn, New York. During the event, Kehoe was inducted into the NAD Gallery of Distinguished Civilians after a 26-year federal career, becoming the 26th inductee selected for the honor since the gallery’s inception in the mid-1900s. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel S. Marciniak)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 16:59
    Photo ID: 8838967
    VIRIN: 250121-A-ZD845-1144
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Awards
    Leadership
    USACE
    People

