All Hand Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. (Jan. 21, 2025) Paul Giovinco (front, third from right), a retired regional management board executive director with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division, gathers with his wife, Susan (front, middle), and former NAD colleagues during an all-hands ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn, New York. During the event, Giovinco was inducted into the NAD Gallery of Distinguished Civilians after a 38-year federal career, becoming the 27th inductee selected for the honor since the gallery’s inception in the mid-1900s. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel S. Marciniak)