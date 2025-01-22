All Hand Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. (Jan. 21, 2025) Award citations for Gary L. Kehoe and Paul Giovinco sit on display during an all-hands ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn, New York. During the event, Kehoe and Giovinco were inducted into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division Gallery of Distinguished Civilians by Brig. Gen. John P. Lloyd, NAD commander and division engineer, becoming the 26th and 27th inductees selected for the honor since the gallery’s inception in the mid-1900s. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel S. Marciniak)