All Hand Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. (Jan. 21, 2025) Brig. Gen. John P. Lloyd, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division commander and division engineer, presents Roselle Stern, NAD Office of Planning deputy director of strategic initiatives, with a certificate of retirement during an all-hands ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn, New York. Stern is retiring after nearly 40 years of federal service. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel S. Marciniak)