All Hand Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. (Jan. 21, 2025) An award citation, command coin, and lapel pin for Gary L. Kehoe sit on display during an all-hands ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn, New York. During the event, Kehoe was inducted into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division Gallery of Distinguished Civilians by Brig. Gen. John P. Lloyd, NAD commander and division engineer, becoming the 26th inductee selected for the honor since the gallery’s inception in the mid-1900s. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel S. Marciniak)