All Hand Awards Ceremony

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. (Jan. 21, 2025) Brig. Gen. John P. Lloyd (left), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division commander and division engineer, recognizes Maj. Brian Molloy, 553rd Engineer Detachment, Forward Engineer Support Team-Advance commander, on his selection to the centralized selection list for command during an all-hands ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn, New York. The CSL is part of an assignment process conducted by a selection board to identify the best qualified officers for specific command or key billet positions to meet the needs of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel S. Marciniak)