All Hand Awards Ceremony

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. (Jan. 21, 2025) Brig. Gen. John P. Lloyd, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division commander and division engineer, presents Michael D. Johnson, a senior program manager in the NAD Military Integration Division, with the Superior Civilian Service Award during an all-hands ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn, New York. The award is the second-highest award for Department of the Army employees. Johnson is retiring after 39 years of federal service. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel S. Marciniak/Released)