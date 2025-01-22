All Hand Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. (Jan. 21, 2025) Gary L. Kehoe (center), a retired chief security officer formerly with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division, gathers with Dennis Singleton (left) and Robert Sielaw (right) of the NAD Security and Law Enforcement Section during an all-hands ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn, New York. During the event, Kehoe was inducted into the NAD Gallery of Distinguished Civilians after a 26-year federal career, becoming the 26th inductee selected for the honor since the gallery’s inception in the mid-1900s. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel S. Marciniak)