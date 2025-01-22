All Hand Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. (Jan. 21, 2025) Brig. Gen. John P. Lloyd, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division commander and division engineer, addresses NAD employees during an all-hands ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn, New York. The monthly event aims to give USACE employees proper recognition and highlight their contributions across the division. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel S. Marciniak)