FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. (Jan. 21, 2025) Brig. Gen. John P. Lloyd, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division commander and division engineer, addresses NAD employees during an all-hands ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn, New York. The monthly event aims to give USACE employees proper recognition and highlight their contributions across the division. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel S. Marciniak)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 16:59
|Photo ID:
|8838962
|VIRIN:
|250121-A-ZD845-5478
|Location:
|BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
This work, All Hand Awards Ceremony [Image 20 of 20], by Daniel Marciniak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.