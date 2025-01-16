15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robb McDonald, the incoming commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, delivers remarks during the change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16, 2025. McDonald, a native of Yuma, Arizona, comes to the 15th MEU after serving as the executive officer to the Commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Peyton Kahle)