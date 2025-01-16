U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robb McDonald, the incoming commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, delivers remarks during the change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16, 2025. McDonald, a native of Yuma, Arizona, comes to the 15th MEU after serving as the executive officer to the Commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 20:26
|Photo ID:
|8833330
|VIRIN:
|250116-M-HY848-1035
|Resolution:
|3641x5459
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment
No keywords found.