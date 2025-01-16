Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment [Image 15 of 15]

    15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, the outgoing commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observes the 15th MEU’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16, 2025. The ceremony represented the formal transfer of authority from Dynan to the incoming commander, Col. Robb McDonald. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

