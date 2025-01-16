15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, the outgoing commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observes the 15th MEU’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16, 2025. The ceremony represented the formal transfer of authority from Dynan to the incoming commander, Col. Robb McDonald. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)