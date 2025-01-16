15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jon Schneider, the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing drum major and a native of Michigan, leads the 3rd MAW band marching during 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16, 2025. During the ceremony, Col. Sean Dynan relinquished command of the 15th MEU to Col. Robb McDonald. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)