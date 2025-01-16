15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, the outgoing commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, delivers remarks during the 15th MEU’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16, 2025. Dynan, a native of Hanson, Massachusetts, assumed command of the 15th MEU in June 2021, and relinquished command to Col. Robb McDonald. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)