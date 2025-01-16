U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit salute as the national anthem is played during the 15th MEU’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16, 2025. During the ceremony, Col. Sean Dynan relinquished command of the 15th MEU to Col. Robb McDonald. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 20:26
|Photo ID:
|8833327
|VIRIN:
|250116-M-PO838-1077
|Resolution:
|5972x3983
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.