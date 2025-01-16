15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit march in formation during a pass in review as part of the 15th MEU’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16, 2025. During the ceremony, Col. Sean Dynan relinquished command of the 15th MEU to Col. Robb McDonald. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)