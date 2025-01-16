Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment [Image 2 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit march in formation during a pass in review as part of the 15th MEU’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16, 2025. During the ceremony, Col. Sean Dynan relinquished command of the 15th MEU to Col. Robb McDonald. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 20:26
    Photo ID: 8833323
    VIRIN: 250116-M-PO838-1139
    Resolution: 4292x2863
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment
    15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment
    15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment
    15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment
    15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment
    15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment
    15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment
    15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment
    15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment
    15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment
    15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment
    15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment
    15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment
    15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment
    15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Formation
    Leaders
    15th MEU
    Marines
    Change of Command
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download