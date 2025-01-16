15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom, left, and AH-1Z Viper conduct a fly-over during the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16, 2025. During the ceremony, Col. Sean Dynan relinquished command of the 15th MEU to Col. Robb McDonald. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)