15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Joshua Miller, right, the executive officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, leads the formation during pass in review as part of the change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16, 2025. Miller served as the commander of troops during the change of command ceremony where Col. Sean Dynan relinquished command of the 15th MEU to Col. Robb McDonald. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Peyton Kahle)