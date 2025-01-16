U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, left, the outgoing commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is awarded a Legion of Merit by Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm, right, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16, 2025. Dynan, a native of Hanson, Massachusetts, assumed command of the 15th MEU in June 2021, and relinquished command to Col. Robb McDonald. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 20:26
|Photo ID:
|8833334
|VIRIN:
|250116-M-YF186-1339
|Resolution:
|5876x4701
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.