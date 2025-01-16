15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, left, the outgoing commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is awarded a Legion of Merit by Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm, right, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16, 2025. Dynan, a native of Hanson, Massachusetts, assumed command of the 15th MEU in June 2021, and relinquished command to Col. Robb McDonald. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)