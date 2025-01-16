15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean P. Dynan relinquished command of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit to Col. Robb T. McDonald during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16.



Dynan, a native of Hanson, Massachusetts, served as the commanding officer of the 15th MEU from July 2021 to January 2025. Under Dynan’s charge, the 15th MEU conducted bilateral training with the Japan Ground Self Defense Force during Exercise Iron Fist 2022, participated in Los Angeles Fleet Week 2022, and trained for, then deployed to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations during its Western Pacific Deployment in 2024.



“To serve as a member of our nation’s premier crisis response force, alongside its Marines and Sailors, has been the greatest privilege of my career. I leave the 15th MEU with a sense of pride and overwhelming gratitude at having been a part of such a successful, resilient, and selfless team. I have no doubt that the Marines and Sailors will continue their legacy of excellence under Col. McDonald’s leadership,” said Dynan.

Dynan departs the 15th MEU as the longest-tenured commander in the unit’s history.



McDonald, a native of Yuma, Arizona, comes to the 15th MEU after serving as the executive officer to the Commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command.

“I am honored to take command of this extraordinary unit,” said McDonald. “The 15th MEU’s reputation for excellence is unmatched, and I look forward to continuing its legacy of readiness and mission success alongside its outstanding Marines and Sailors.”



During the 15th MEU’s most recent deployment from January to November 2024 it embarked aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), as part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. While embarked the unit took part in nine major exercises in Thailand, India, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and in Hawaii for Rim of the Pacific. They also provided humanitarian assistance to the Philippines following Super Typhoon Krathon in October.



The 15th MEU was the first unit to employ the U.S. Marine Corps’ new Amphibious Combat Vehicle overseas. The unit conducted the first ACV operations in the Indo-Pacific region in the Philippines, Japan, and the Republic of Korea. During Exercise Ssang Yong 24, the 15th MEU, alongside ROK Marine Corps amphibious forces, employed ACVs for the first time as part of a combined amphibious assault.



“The 15th MEU had the second-longest deployment, behind the 22nd MEU in wartime operations, of any MEU in the United States Marine Corps,” said Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force. “They fought through a number of trials and tribulations that would have brought other units to its knees. As we close out this chapter of the 15th MEU under Col. Dynan with gratitude, we are excited at the opportunities that lie off of our bow as Col. McDonald takes command.”



From June 2023 to January 2025 the 15th MEU was composed of a command element; a ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team 1/5; an aviation combat element consisting of two squadrons, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 165 (Reinforced) and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 225; and a logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion 15.



The 15th MEU provides a forward deployed, flexible sea-based Marine Air-Ground Task Force capable of conducting Amphibious Operations, crisis response and limited contingency operations, to include enabling the introduction of follow-on forces and designated special operations, to support the theater requirements of Geographic Combatant Commanders.

