15th MEU Commanding Officer Relinquishes Command After Deployment

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John Schlaud, right, sergeant major of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, carries the organizational colors to Col. Sean Dynan, left, the outgoing commanding officer of the 15th MEU, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16, 2025. The ceremony represented the formal transfer of authority as commanding officer from Dynan to the incoming commander, Col. Robb McDonald. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)