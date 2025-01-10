Keeping it cool: 379th ELRS cryogenics technicians

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force cryogenics technician assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron prepares for a liquid oxygen transfer within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 3, 2025. Cryogenics technicians oversee the daily inspection, maintenance and operation of liquid oxygen and liquid nitrogen tanks. (U.S. Air Force photo)