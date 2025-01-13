Keeping it cool: 379th ELRS cryogenics technicians

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force cryogenics technician assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron purges excess liquid oxygen within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 3, 2025. The 379th ELRS cryogenics technicians are responsible for 20 400-gallon liquid oxygen tanks and 9 400-gallon liquid nitrogen tanks. (U.S. Air Force photo)