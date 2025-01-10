Keeping it cool: 379th ELRS cryogenics technicians

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force cryogenics technician assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron observes the transfer of liquid nitrogen within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 4, 2025. As the sole liquid oxygen and liquid nitrogen suppliers within the USCENTCOM AOR, 379th ELRS cryogenics technicians enable combat sorties annually, ensuring aircrew have breathing oxygen. (U.S. Air Force photo)