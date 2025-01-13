Keeping it cool: 379th ELRS cryogenics technicians

A U.S. Air Force cryogenics technician assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron attaches a liquid oxygen tank inside of a C-130J Super Hercules within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 9, 2025. Cryogenics technicians assigned to the 379th ELRS issue 127,000 gallons of liquid oxygen to aircraft deployed in the AOR annually. (U.S. Air Force photo)
