Keeping it cool: 379th ELRS cryogenics technicians

A U.S. Air Force cryogenics technician assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron inspects personal protective equipment within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 3, 2025. The 379th ELRS cryogenics facility is the sole liquid oxygen and liquid nitrogen transfer hub in the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)