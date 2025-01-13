Keeping it cool: 379th ELRS cryogenics technicians

U.S. Air Force cryogenics technicians assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron move a liquid nitrogen tank within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 4, 2025. The 379th ELRS cryogenics technicians handle 20 400-gallon liquid oxygen tanks and 9 400-gallon liquid nitrogen tanks. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 02:16
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
