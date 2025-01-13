Keeping it cool: 379th ELRS cryogenics technicians

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force cryogenics technician assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron tightens a pipe on a liquid nitrogen tank within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 4, 2025. While cryogenics technicians primarily utilize Liquid oxygen to support aircraft sorties, they are also responsible for handling the precise measurement and transfer of liquid nitrogen for medical purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo)