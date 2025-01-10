Keeping it cool: 379th ELRS cryogenics technicians

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Liquid oxygen is emitted from a tank within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 3, 2025. Cryogenics technicians assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron issue 127,000 gallons of liquid oxygen annually to aircraft within the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)