    Keeping it cool: 379th ELRS cryogenics technicians [Image 6 of 13]

    Keeping it cool: 379th ELRS cryogenics technicians

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Liquid oxygen is emitted from a tank within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 3, 2025. Cryogenics technicians assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron issue 127,000 gallons of liquid oxygen annually to aircraft within the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 02:16
    Photo ID: 8829351
    VIRIN: 250103-F-LY429-1086
    Resolution: 5292x2977
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keeping it cool: 379th ELRS cryogenics technicians [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    LRS
    POL
    AFCENT
    379th ELRS
    Cryogenics

