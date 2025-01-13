Keeping it cool: 379th ELRS cryogenics technicians

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force cryogenics technician assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron dons protective boots within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 4, 2025. The use of proper protective equipment is essential for cryogenics technicians as concentrated exposure to liquid nitrogen can cause burns or frostbite. (U.S. Air Force photo)